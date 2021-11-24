Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (SBH): Price Down $-0.53 (-2.47)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.46 (-2.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SBH

At the moment, SBH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.46 (-2.15%) from the hour prior. SBH has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SBH ranks 80th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

SBH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SBH’s price is down $-0.53 (-2.47%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SBH has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SBH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SBH: Daily RSI Analysis For SBH, its RSI is now at 60.8911.

SBH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

