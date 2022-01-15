San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 901 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Amazon.com accounts for 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,904.00 to $3,875.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Forty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,881.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,438.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,427.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

