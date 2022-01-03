Sandy Spring Bank Trims Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,336,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,453,000 after purchasing an additional 956,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,261,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,496,000 after acquiring an additional 38,412 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,051,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,226,000 after acquiring an additional 495,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $87.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

