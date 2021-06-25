Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC): Price Now Near $37.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SC

At the time of this writing, SC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.35%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SC has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 200 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Banking stocks, SC ranks 49th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SC’s price is up $0.28 (0.75%) from the day prior. SC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SC’s price action over the past 90 days.