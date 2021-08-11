Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC): Price Now Near $41.89; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SC

At the moment, SC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.13 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SC ranks 89th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SC’s price is up $0.09 (0.22%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SC: Daily RSI Analysis SC’s RSI now stands at 82.9787.

SC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market