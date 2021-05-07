Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT): Price Up $1.82 (2.44)% Over Past Day, Up $1.03 (1.38)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SRPT

At the time of this writing, SRPT (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.03 (1.38%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SRPT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, SRPT ranks 55th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SRPT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SRPT’s price is up $1.82 (2.44%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SRPT has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For SRPT News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SRPT may find value in this recent story:

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) CEO Douglas Ingram on Q1 2021 Results – Earnings Call Transcript

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Q1 2021 Earnings Conference Call May 05, 2021, 5:30 PM ET Company Participants Mary Jenkins – IR Douglas Ingram – President, CEO & Director Ian Estepan – EVP & CFO Dallan Murray – SVP & Chief Commercial Officer Gilmore O’Neill – EVP, R&D and Chief Medical…

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market