Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc cut its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.03.

Shares of SNDR opened at $25.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.48 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $429,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

