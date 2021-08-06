Seagen Inc (SGEN): Price Now Near $160.19; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SGEN

Currently, SGEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.68 (0.42%) from the hour prior. SGEN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

SGEN ranks 313th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

SGEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SGEN’s price is down $-2.06 (-1.27%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SGEN has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 200 day moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SGEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SGEN: Daily RSI Analysis For SGEN, its RSI is now at 62.0519.

SGEN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

