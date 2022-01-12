Seer Inc (SEER): Price Now Near $21; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SEER

At the moment, SEER (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.5 (2.44%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Measuring and Control Equipment stocks, SEER ranks 25th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SEER’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SEER’s price is up $0.82 (3.98%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row SEER has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Seer Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SEER: Daily RSI Analysis SEER’s RSI now stands at 100.

SEER and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

<500 - Internal server error