Sepio Capital LP Sells 12,086 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,086 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CERN. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 601.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerner by 58.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

CERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $91.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.48.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

