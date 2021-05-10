ServiceNow Inc (NOW): Price Now Near $475.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for NOW

Currently, NOW (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.53 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row NOW has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, NOW ranks 386th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

NOW’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, NOW’s price is down $-7.2 (-1.49%) from the day prior. NOW has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. ServiceNow Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

