SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2,679.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,539 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 422,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,569,000 after purchasing an additional 27,168 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,111,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,365,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,594,000 after purchasing an additional 140,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.52 and a 1 year high of $74.30. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).