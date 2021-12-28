Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,766.24 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,256.27 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,745.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1,755.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, OTR Global cut Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,008.04.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

