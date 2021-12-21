Sify Technologies Ltd (SIFY): Price Now Near $2.98; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SIFY

Currently, SIFY (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (2.41%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 20 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, SIFY ranks 265th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SIFY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SIFY’s price is up $0.02 (0.68%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sify Technologies Ltd’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SIFY: Daily RSI Analysis SIFY’s RSI now stands at 57.8947.

SIFY and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.