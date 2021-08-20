Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB): Price Now Near $157.03; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SLAB

Currently, SLAB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1 (0.64%) from the hour prior. SLAB has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SLAB ranks 16th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SLAB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SLAB’s price is up $1.62 (1.04%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SLAB has seen 2 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Silicon Laboratories Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SLAB: Daily RSI Analysis For SLAB, its RSI is now at 76.8559.

SLAB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market