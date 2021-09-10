Silicon Motion Technology CORP (SIMO): Price Up $1.22 (1.61)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.03)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SIMO

Currently, SIMO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.03%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SIMO has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SIMO ranks 25th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

SIMO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SIMO’s price is up $1.22 (1.61%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SIMO has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on SIMO; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SIMO’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SIMO: Daily RSI Analysis SIMO’s RSI now stands at 52.0095.

SIMO and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

