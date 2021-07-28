Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): Price Down $-1.62 (-1.29)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.08 (-0.87)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPG

At the moment, SPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.08 (-0.87%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SPG has seen 3 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, so that price is now turning below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPG’s price is down $-1.62 (-1.29%) from the day prior. SPG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Simon Property Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPG: Daily RSI Analysis For SPG, its RSI is now at 50.8834.

SPG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

Investors and traders in SPG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Simon Property Group: Whether To Buy, Sell Or Hold

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images I covered Simon Property Group (SPG) twice so far and in both cases I was bullish and saw Simon Property Group as a clear buy. And so far, this has worked out pretty well. If you had bought the stock in October 2020 (when I…

