Simon Property Group Inc (SPG): Price Now Near $134.87; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPG

At the time of this writing, SPG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.81 (-0.59%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Trading stocks, SPG ranks 30th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SPG’s price is up $0.76 (0.56%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SPG has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Simon Property Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPG: Daily RSI Analysis SPG’s RSI now stands at 87.8739.

SPG and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For SPG News Traders

Investors and traders in SPG may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

10 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021

In this article, we will be looking at 10 real estate dividend stocks to buy in August 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of the real estate industry, and go directly to the 5 Real Estate Dividend Stocks to Buy in August 2021. While the industry outlook for real estate and REITs in 2021 […]

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market