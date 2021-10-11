Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co Ltd (SHI): Price Down $-0.64 (-2.54)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SHI

At the time of this writing, SHI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. SHI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SHI ranks 77th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Chemicals stocks.

SHI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SHI’s price is down $-0.64 (-2.54%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SHI has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SHI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SHI: Daily RSI Analysis For SHI, its RSI is now at 28.4483.

SHI and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

