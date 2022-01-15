Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 89.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 396,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $202,574,000 after buying an additional 187,554 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 121.0% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,345,000 after purchasing an additional 185,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 151,258 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $70,273,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $519,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $543.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $636.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $611.60. The company has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $333.68 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?