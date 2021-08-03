Skillz Inc (SKLZ): Price Now Near $13.41; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SKLZ

At the moment, SKLZ (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-1.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row SKLZ has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SKLZ’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SKLZ’s price is down $-0.87 (-6.12%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SKLZ’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SKLZ: Daily RSI Analysis For SKLZ, its RSI is now at 25.0022.

SKLZ and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

News traders keeping an eye on SKLZ may find value in this recent story:

Wells Fargo Sets Expectations on Skillz Stock Ahead of Earnings

MAUs (monthly active users) is a vital metric for companies who depend on platform usage to gauge the health of its business. Shares often fall or rise following a quarterly statement which showed a strong move in either direction. Heading into Q2 earnings on Tuesday (August 3), Wells Fargo’s Brian Fitzgerald thinks the data does not bode well Skillz (SKLZ). “We think maximum upside potential on the stock has fallen somewhat given its flattish MAU trajectory,” The 5-star analyst said. “Managemen

