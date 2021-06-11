Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS): Price Up $1.01 (0.6)% Over Past Day, Up $0.35 (0.21)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SWKS
Currently, SWKS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.35 (0.21%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
SWKS ranks 13th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.
SWKS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, SWKS’s price is up $1.01 (0.6%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SWKS has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Skyworks Solutions Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on SWKS may find value in this recent story: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed the most recent trading day at $169.41, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session.
For SWKS News Traders
