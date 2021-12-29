Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 34.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,179 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $25,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 8,001,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,602,000 after acquiring an additional 186,214 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,016,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,493 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 63.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 166.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 275,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 172,413 shares during the period. 8.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE:SNN opened at $34.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $46.10.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

