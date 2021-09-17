SolarWinds Corp (SWI): Price Up $0.43 (2.43)% Over Past Day, Up $0.27 (1.52)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SWI

At the time of this writing, SWI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.27 (1.52%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as SWI has now gone up 8 of the past 10 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Business Services stocks, SWI ranks 72nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SWI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SWI’s price is up $0.43 (2.43%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as SWI has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on SWI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. SolarWinds Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SWI: Daily RSI Analysis SWI’s RSI now stands at 100.

SWI and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

For SWI News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SWI may find value in this recent story:

SolarWinds Strengthens International Footprint by Opening South Korean Entity

SEOUL, South Korea, September 16, 2021–SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced the official opening of its strategic South Korean entity in Seoul, Korea, and the appointment of Ken Parker as country manager of SolarWinds in South Korea. With Parker’s appointment, the newly expanded leadership team will support the company in its efforts to strengthen the brand and further solidify its position as a market leader for IT operatio

