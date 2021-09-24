Sonic Automotive Inc (SAH): Price Down $-0.38 (-0.67)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (0.27)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SAH

At the moment, SAH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.27%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Retail stocks, SAH ranks 100th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SAH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SAH’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.67%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Sonic Automotive Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SAH: Daily RSI Analysis For SAH, its RSI is now at 86.8966.

Note: SAH and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with SAH rising at a faster rate than RSI.

For SAH News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on SAH may find value in this recent story:

Sonic (SAH) Revs Up Buyout Game, to Acquire RFJ Auto for $700M

The acquisition of RFJ Auto is expected to add $3.2 billion to Sonic’s (SAH) annual revenues.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market