Sotera Health Co (SHC): Price Now Near $25.79; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SHC

At the time of this writing, SHC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.03 (-0.12%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on SHC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Healthcare stocks, SHC ranks 39th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SHC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SHC’s price is up $0.24 (0.94%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SHC has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SHC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< SHC: Daily RSI Analysis SHC’s RSI now stands at 100.

SHC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

