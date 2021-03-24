Southern Copper Corp (SCCO): Price Up $1.53 (2.24)% Over Past Day, Up $0.84 (1.22)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SCCO

At the time of this writing, SCCO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.84 (1.22%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SCCO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SCCO’s price is up $1.53 (2.24%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as SCCO has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SCCO’s price action over the past 90 days.

