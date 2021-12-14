Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $58.29

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.29 and traded as high as $60.32. Southern First Bancshares shares last traded at $59.47, with a volume of 15,918 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.16 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $114,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern First Bancshares by 389.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 119,150.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

