Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR): Price Up $0.55 (1.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.32 (0.66)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SPR

At the time of this writing, SPR (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.32 (0.66%) from the hour prior. SPR has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Aircraft stocks, SPR ranks 6th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SPR’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SPR’s price is up $0.55 (1.15%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SPR has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows SPR’s price action over the past 90 days.