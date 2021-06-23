SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC): Price Down $-0.49 (-0.67)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.04 (-0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SSNC

Currently, SSNC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.06%) from the hour prior. SSNC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

SSNC ranks 279th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

SSNC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SSNC’s price is down $-0.49 (-0.67%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SSNC’s price action over the past 90 days.