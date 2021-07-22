SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC): Price Up $0.54 (0.73)% Over Past Day, Up $0.14 (0.19)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SSNC

Currently, SSNC (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.14 (0.19%) from the hour prior. SSNC has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, SSNC ranks 106th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

Currently, SSNC’s price is up $0.54 (0.73%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that SSNC has seen 3 straight up days. From a daily perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 day timeframes. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SSNC: Daily RSI Analysis For SSNC, its RSI is now at 100.

SSNC and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

SS&C Technologies (SSNC) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

