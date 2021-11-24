State Auto Financial CORP (STFC): Price Down $-0.13 (-0.25)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.13 (-0.25)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STFC

At the moment, STFC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.25%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as STFC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STFC ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Insurance stocks.

STFC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STFC’s price is down $-0.13 (-0.25%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows STFC’s price action over the past 90 days.

< STFC: Daily RSI Analysis STFC’s RSI now stands at 69.7674.

STFC and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

