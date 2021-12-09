State Street Corp Buys Shares of 186,744 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 186,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of CooTek (Cayman) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 103.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 11.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) by 49.9% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CooTek (Cayman) in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

CTK opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.14. CooTek has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $7.20.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.22 million for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 4,961.81% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CooTek will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc is a mobile internet company, which engages in the development of mobile applications and artificial intelligence technology. Its products include TouchPal keyboard, HiFit, ManFit, Abs Workout, Cherry, Drink Water Reminder, and Blue Light filter. The company was founded by Kan Zhang, Teng Ren, Jia Liang Wang, Jim Wang, and Qiao Ling in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?