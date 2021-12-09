State Street Corp Makes New $304,000 Investment in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI)

State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 317,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.35% of AIkido Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AIkido Pharma by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 80,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AIkido Pharma during the second quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on AIkido Pharma in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ AIKI opened at $0.72 on Thursday. AIkido Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.97 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.76.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI).