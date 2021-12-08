State Street Corp Purchases Shares of 39,033 Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Shares of Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.20. The stock has a market cap of $167.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.28). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Larimar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Larimar Therapeutics Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

