State Street Corp Reduces Stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 84.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,434 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.15% of Repro Med Systems worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 145.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Repro Med Systems in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 117.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,937 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 123.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 24.2% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.45. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $161.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 0.38.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Repro Med Systems Profile

Repro-Med Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of proprietary medical devices. Its product portfolio includes FREEDOM60, FreedomEdge syringe drivers, Precision Flow Rate Tubing, and HIgH-Flo Subcutaneous Safety Needle Sets. The company was founded by Andrew I. Sealfon and Adrian W.

