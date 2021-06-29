Steel Connect Inc (STCN): Price Down $-0.06 (-2.94)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.99)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STCN

Currently, STCN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.99%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as STCN has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

STCN ranks 204th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

STCN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, STCN’s price is down $-0.06 (-2.94%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that STCN has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Steel Connect Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.