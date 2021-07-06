Stericycle Inc (SRCL): Price Now Near $71.31; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SRCL

At the time of this writing, SRCL (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.3 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. SRCL has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 50 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Almost Nothing stocks, SRCL ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SRCL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, SRCL’s price is down $-0.62 (-0.87%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row SRCL has seen its price head down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 100 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SRCL’s price action over the past 90 days.