StoneCo Ltd (STNE): Price Down $-0.68 (-1.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

Currently, STNE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. STNE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.
STNE ranks 294th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.
STNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, STNE’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as STNE has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STNE’s price action over the past 90 days.
STNE: Daily RSI Analysis
