StoneCo Ltd (STNE): Price Down $-0.68 (-1.09)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.18 (-0.29)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for STNE

Currently, STNE (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.18 (-0.29%) from the hour prior. STNE has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

STNE ranks 294th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

STNE’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, STNE’s price is down $-0.68 (-1.09%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as STNE has now gone down 5 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows STNE’s price action over the past 90 days.

For STNE, its RSI is now at 0.

STNE and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

