Suburban Propane Partners Lp (SPH): Price Now Near $15.37; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for SPH

At the time of this writing, SPH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.11 (-0.71%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as SPH has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SPH ranks 33rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

SPH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SPH’s price is up $0.05 (0.33%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20, 200 and 50 day changed directions on SPH; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Suburban Propane Partners Lp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< SPH: Daily RSI Analysis For SPH, its RSI is now at 61.9048.

SPH and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market