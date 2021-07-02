Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Down $0 (0)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.16)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SMFG

Currently, SMFG (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.16%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that SMFG has seen 2 straight down hours. From a hourly perspective, the market looks fairly choppy; clear trends aren’t showing up on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

SMFG ranks 55th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

SMFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, SMFG’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on SMFG; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows SMFG’s price action over the past 90 days.