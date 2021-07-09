Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG): Price Up $0.21 (3.15)% Over Past Day, Up $0.01 (0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for SMFG

Currently, SMFG's price is up $0.01 (0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 3rd hour in a row SMFG has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Banking stocks, SMFG ranks 199th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

SMFG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, SMFG’s price is up $0.21 (3.15%) from the day prior. SMFG has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.