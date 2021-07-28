Targa Resources Corp (TRGP): Price Now Near $41.81; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TRGP

At the time of this writing, TRGP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.14 (-0.32%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TRGP has seen 2 straight down hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Utilities stocks, TRGP ranks 66th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

TRGP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TRGP’s price is down $-0.32 (-0.76%) from the day prior. TRGP has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Targa Resources Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< TRGP: Daily RSI Analysis For TRGP, its RSI is now at 35.9259.

TRGP and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

