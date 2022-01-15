Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.11 Million Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132,347 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,544,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 676,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,051,000 after buying an additional 572,275 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

OMC stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.46 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.60 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

