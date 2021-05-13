Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC): Price Now Near $136.5; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TDOC

At the time of this writing, TDOC (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-3.49 (-2.49%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that TDOC has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

TDOC ranks 70th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Healthcare stocks.

TDOC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, TDOC’s price is down $-3.58 (-2.56%) from the day prior. TDOC has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Teladoc Health Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

