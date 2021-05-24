Telefonica S A (TEF): Price Now Near $5.14; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEF

Currently, TEF (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0 (0.1%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

TEF ranks 46th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Communication stocks.

TEF’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, TEF’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.1%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TEF’s price action over the past 90 days.