Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners lifted its holdings in Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Tesla by 6.5% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,386 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $937.41 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $941.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,044.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $889.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.41, for a total transaction of $1,558,851.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total value of $108,771,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,269,222 shares of company stock valued at $4,477,295,447. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $917.58.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

