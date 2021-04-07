Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA): Price Now Near $11.43; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TEVA

At the time of this writing, TEVA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.04 (-0.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 100 and 20 hour moving averages have been crossed, with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

At the time of this writing, TEVA’s price is up $0 (0.01%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows TEVA’s price action over the past 90 days.

Investors and traders in TEVA may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Teva Canada Amplifies Commitment to Canadian Caregivers

Teva Canada today unveiled new resources and programming to support the mental health challenges caregivers often experience.

