Texas Instruments Inc (TXN): Price Now Near $189.44; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for TXN

At the moment, TXN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.01%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TXN ranks 30th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Electronic Equipment stocks.

TXN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TXN’s price is up $0.76 (0.4%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as TXN has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TXN’s price action over the past 90 days.