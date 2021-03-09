Toro Co (TTC): Price Up $1.26 (1.29)% Over Past Day, Up $0.05 (0.05)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for TTC

At the moment, TTC’s price is up $0.05 (0.05%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as TTC has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on TTC; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

TTC’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, TTC’s price is up $1.26 (1.29%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 day moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows TTC’s price action over the past 90 days.

For TTC News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on TTC may find value in this recent story:

